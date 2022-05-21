New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Assam in connection with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case.

The anti-terror agency conducted these searches in the Barpeta district of Assam based on some specific input.

The NIA claimed to have seized Jihadi literature used for imparting training and other incriminating documents during the searches conducted at the premises of arrested accused persons in the Barpeta district.

The case pertains to the disruption of an active module of ABT having affiliation to the proscribed organization Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), operating in Barpeta district of Assam led by a Bangladeshi who had entered India illegally and was active in recruiting, training and motivating impressionable youth to join jihadi outfits and work in "Ansars" (sleeper cells module) for creating a base for Al Qaeda in India.

The case was initially registered on March 4 this year at Barpeta Police Station in Barpeta district and re-registered by NIA on March 22 this year. (ANI)

