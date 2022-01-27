Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday sent a third summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asking him to appear before it on February 2 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had summoned Parambir Singh on January 11 and 18 and asked him to record his statement in the alleged corruption case.

Also Read | Karnataka: Education Minister BC Nagesh Hints at Reopening of Schools for Students of Classes 1-9 in Bengaluru.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: About 5 Congress MPs Absent From Rahul Gandhi's Poll Campaign Launch.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)