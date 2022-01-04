Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday placed under suspension four Baramulla Municipal Council employees for destroying goods of roadside vendors during an anti-encroachment drive a day earlier.

The director of local bodies has asked the municipal council to suspend the four employees. They were seen in a video clip throwing away eatables from the handcarts of roadside vendors in Baramulla town on Monday.

Also Read | OSSC Admit Card Released For Junior Engineer (Electrical) At ossc.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The director also asked the council to recover the losses caused to the vendors from the erring employees and compensate the victims.

The employees were later suspended by the municipal council and attached to the office of the director.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

The incident was caught on camera. They were throwing away goods of vendors who had occupied the roadside illegally.

The video of the action was widely shared and criticised on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)