Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Squad of City Crime Brach (CCB) raided a godown near the Kalasipalya Police Station and arrested a person who was storing tobacco products without warning the customers about the ill effects of tobacco consumption and recovered Rs 45,00,000 from him.

The Anti Narcotics Squad succeeded in confiscating the tobacco products of the company Hans and Ganesh. The seized goods and the accused have been handed over to the station officials of Kalasipalya Police Station, who will take legal action against him and file a report on the matter.

The search for the other two absconding accused in this case is in progress.

On the same day, CCB's anti-narcotics police received definite information from the informant. In the information, it was stated that the accused was selling prohibited drugs like MDMA crystal & Ganja in Ram Rao Layout playground parking space of Katthariguppe under Channammakere Achukattu police station.

On the basis of this information, CCB officers and staff rushed to the place informed by the informant and arrested one person. 55.20 grams of MDMA crystal and 1 kg of 905 grams of ganja were seized from his possession. And a used car was seized. The total value of which is Rs 10.50,000

The seized goods and the accused have been handed over to the station officials of Channammakere Achukattu police station for legal action, along with the report. A team of officers and staff of the CCB Anti-Narcotics Squad has successfully carried out these operations. (ANI)

