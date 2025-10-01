Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): After the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that if any person is found involved in anti-national activities in the name of social activism, they should not be spared.

Nirupam raised concerns over Wangchuk's alleged links with foreign leaders and agencies.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sanjay Nirupam said, "Sonam Wangchuk is a social activist and has certainly created many innovative projects that are being praised worldwide. However, the police chief there stated that the way he went to Pakistan and the purpose were presented as something else, and that he had relations with the caretaker PM of Bangladesh."

"The Indian government will have to reconsider that Ladakh is a border region connected to China. And when these protests were held, Pakistani ISI agents would come there and meet with him. It is the government's responsibility to investigate anyone with connections to any foreign power or foreign individuals, and he has been arrested under that process. If it is determined that he is genuine, there is no problem, but if someone engages in anti-national activities in the name of social activism, he cannot be spared simply because he is a social activist. Country comes first, then everything else," Nirupam said.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act on September 26 and shifted to Jodhpur jail shortly after.

The arrest happened following violence in Leh during protests, which claimed the lives of at least four people. The restrictions under section 163 of BNSS, which were imposed in the region, were eased for three hours today, allowing people to buy essential items. The protesters have been demanding inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Articles 244(2) and 275(1), which read, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram." It relates to the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils. (ANI)

