Shehna (Barnala), July 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the anti-sacrilege bill, which was introduced in the state assembly, will ensure exemplary punishment for those who indulge in desecration of religious scriptures.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to curb sacrilege incidents.

On July 14, the AAP government introduced in the House the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025 -- proposing punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures.

The state assembly referred the bill to a select committee of the House to seek public opinion including religious bodies on the proposed legislation.

The chief minister emphasised that this sensitive and critical issue affects all Punjabis and has far-reaching implications for both present and future generations.

Stringent punishment is necessary to serve as a deterrent against such crimes, Mann said during his address.

On his government's anti-drug drive, he said the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign has proven the effectiveness of the state government's strategy in tackling drug abuse.

He pointed out that the drug menace had long tarnished Punjab's image. In response, his government adopted a multi-pronged approach -- disrupting drug supply chains, arresting major offenders, rehabilitating victims, and seizing or destroying illegally acquired property of drug smugglers.

As part of the anti-drug campaign, the chief minister said panchayats have been passing resolutions to declare their villages drug-free.

He said that his government will not sit idle while smugglers thrive at the cost of the lives of drug victims.

The state has already snapped drug supply lines and jailed key players involved in the trade, Mann said, adding that for the first time, the illegally acquired properties of drug smugglers are being confiscated or demolished, serving as a strong deterrent to others.

Speaking about the agricultural sector, Mann said he had promised to ensure paddy transplantation without the use of tubewells.

He expressed pride that canal water has now reached even the remotest villages at the tail ends of the state and said that since taking office, the government has revived 15,947 water channels across Punjab.

Mann said that at the time he assumed office, only 21 per cent of canal water was being used for irrigation but today that number has risen to 63 per cent.

He also mentioned that his government successfully safeguarded Punjab's water resources from being diverted to other states.

