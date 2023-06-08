New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting has expressed profound grief over the demise of Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first and finest English news anchors on the national broadcaster Doordarshan.

Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the pioneers of English news presentation on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away in Delhi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister hailed the service of Iyer who worked for Doordarshan for more than 30 years.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first and finest English news anchors on Doordarshan and All India Radio. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," Thakur tweeted.

Gitanjali Aiyar, a veteran journalist, served as a news anchor for over three decades, during which she garnered significant acclaim.

Her remarkable achievements include winning the prestigious Best Anchor award four times and setting numerous records in the field of journalism.

He further said that Iyer was a trailblazer and pioneer who brought credibility, professionalism, and a distinct voice to every news report, leaving an indelible mark in the journalism and broadcasting industries.

Gitanjali Aiyar joined the national television organisation in 1971 and was honoured as the best anchor four times during her career with the channel.

She also bagged the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.

She left Doordarshan in August 2002 and joined corporate communications, government liaison, and marketing. She became a consultant at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also acted in the serial "Khandaan". (ANI)

