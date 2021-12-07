New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday recognised the contribution of Punjab in the field of sports and hoped that the Congress dispensation there must have taken steps in last four and a half years to free youth from drug addiction, referring to problem of substance abuse in the state.

While responding to a question of a Congress member in Lok Sabha, he noted that before the 2017 assembly polls, "it was said that Punjab will be freed from drug addiction".

"I feel, in the last four and a half years, some steps definitely have been taken by the state government in that direction so that youth can be freed from (drug) addiction," Thakur said during Question Hour while replying to a question asked by Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Highlighting the achievements of the players from Punjab in Olympic and Paralympic games, Aujla asked the Union sports minister if he can consider making "some provision" for setting up of a new sports academy in Amritsar.

"So far as sports is concerned, it is State subject. States have to play a big role in it. But to amplify it, centra government contribute through its various policies. There is long list of projects from Amritsar to Ropar, Mohali, Bhatinda and Sangrur. It will be given to the member," the minister said in his reply.

He said while the border district of Amritsar is popular for the Golden Temple, Punjab has made huge contribution in the field of sports.

"Even though Punjab saw a long phase of terrorism, youth of state came forward in the field of sports, especially in the field of Hockey in which players from Punjab made a significant contribution," he said.

