New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur inspected the Jaisalmer station of Prasar Bharati and instructed several measures for cleanliness on the first day of the New Year.

Thakur has been spearheading a space audit and disposal of scrap across various offices of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack at CRPF Bunker in Srinagar.

On the first day of the New Year, Thakur visited the Akashvani centre in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and gave several suggestions for its cleanliness and disposal of scrap there.

Over the last few months, close to 11.5 lakh square feet of area has been vacated in various offices of the ministry including the one lakh square feet area at the Soochna Bhawan in the national capital.

Also Read | Solapur Blast: Three Killed in Fire After Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Barshi (Video).

As part of this audit, Thakur had first visited the Doordarshan Kendra in Ahmedabad on September 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)