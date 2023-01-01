Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) A civilian was injured here on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said.

The incident occurred in Halwal area, they said.

At about 7:45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Mirza Kamil Chowk which exploded on the roadside. Sameer Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, sustained minor injuries in the blast, the officials said.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

