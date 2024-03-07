Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Responding to the remarks made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur that the Congress will get its farewell from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said that the time will decide on who will get farewell, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party should look upon themselves as their own candidates are running away from contesting Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at Anurag Thakur, Nana Patole said that it seems that the Union Minister is unable to understand the democratic system.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc, PDA Family Will Bring Change in Country, Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Let the elections approach. Two of their candidates from Uttar Pradesh have already run away. The process of farewell has been started by their own candidates after they ran away. It seems that he is unable to understand the democratic system," Patole told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that he would not contest any elections until proven innocent in a case where an alleged 'obscene' video involving him went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Over Rs 6,400 Crore in Kashmir.

Upendra Singh Rawat, who is currently representing Barabanki in the Lok Sabha, was again fielded by the BJP to contest from the same constituency in the upcoming General elections.

Similarly, a popular Bhojpuri singer, Pawan Singh, withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha. BJP had fielded him from the Asansol seat.

Earlier today, highlighting the fading influence of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur said, "The big state like UP had given votes to four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family, and today no one is listening to them in UP. The Nehru-Gandhi family has bid farewell to UP, so it's natural to be frustrated and disappointed."

In a veiled jibe at the INDIA bloc, Anurag Thakur said, "Overall, the alliance is a 'Thugbandhan'. Congress and its allies are habitually criticizing religious places. Sometimes insulting Lord Rama, sometimes talking about crushing Sanatana Dharma, and sometimes talking about dividing North and South. What kind of thinking do Congress and its allies have? he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress party's dynastic politics on Tuesday and said that unlike the opposition alliance, which believes in putting "family first," he puts the country first and everything that he does is for the welfare of the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)