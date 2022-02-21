Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday said that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tried to remove charges on terrorists in 2013 and the court asked him if he would give them Padma Bhushan later.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, the Union Minister said, "Akhilesh Yadav tried to remove charges on terrorists in 2013, but the court asked him 'today you want to release the terrorists, will you give them Padma Bhushan tomorrow?'"

Listing the achievement of the incumbent BJP government, Anurag Thakur said, "The Modi-Yogi govt provided free vaccines to 28 crore people in Uttar Pradesh."

He also said that "Modi-Yogi" have provided free ration twice a month.

"Modi-Yogi gave cooking gas cylinder to women. We gave pukka houses to 45 lakh poor people. Re-elect us and we will give pukka houses to all the poor. Not only this, we have given electricity also," the Minister said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath launched a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party and said that they are protecting and giving shelter to terrorists adding that they are playing with the security of the country.

"Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. In this, those who have been punished, one of the persons convicted is a person of the Samajwadi Party. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why Akhilesh has not given his explanation on this. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will people vote for those who support terrorism?" Adityanath had said.

The Opposition has been slamming Akhilesh alleging that kin of the 2008 Gujarat bombings' convict is active in Samajwadi Party.

Three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

