Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav Monday said any decision on an alliance with the AAP in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be taken as per the sentiments of the state unit.

The development comes on a day when the Congress and the AAP held a meeting in Delhi to discuss seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi for the general elections and decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangement between the two parties of the INDIA bloc.

Yadav reached Amritsar on Monday on a three-day visit to the state. He will be meeting Punjab Congress senior leaders, party MLAs, and block presidents, among others, over the next three days.

It is his first visit to Punjab after being appointed as state in-charge by the Congress last month.

After reaching Amritsar, Yadav offered prayers at the Golden Temple, Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath.

During Yadav's visit to Amritsar, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu accompanied him.

Later, Yadav spoke to reporters in Amritsar.

Replying to a question on alliance with the AAP, Yadav said, "We will be holding a meeting with the office bearers, including senior leaders and block presidents in Chandigarh. I want to know the sentiments of people. Party leadership made it clear a few days back that whatever will be the feelings of our leaders here and people, a decision will be taken accordingly."

Several leaders of the Punjab Congress are against any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to another question, Yadav said the Congress was, is and will remain strong. "Our organisation strongly raises various social and political issues from streets to Vidhan Sabha," he said.

Asked about rallies being held by party leader Sidhu, Yadav said, "I have just come (to Punjab). I will comment only after talking to party leaders about it."

Sidhu's December 17 rally at Mehraj village in Bathinda had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders including Bajwa who had asked Sidhu to join the party's programmes instead of setting up his "own stage".

Later, some party leaders had also demanded an action against Sidhu. On Sunday, Sidhu held another rally at Kotshamir village in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Warring said he has no objection if anyone holds a rally at any place.

"I have no objection if any Congressman holds a rally at any place. But every person, be it block president, Punjab Congress president or ex-president, everybody will have to maintain discipline. If anybody does not remain in discipline, then he will have to face the music," said Warring.

Replying to another question, Warring said there is no groupism in the Punjab Congress. "There can be differences of opinions in a family," he said.

Talking to reporters separately in Amritsar, Sidhu said he never stopped anyone from going anywhere.

"Whosoever has any objection, but I do not have any. I never stopped anyone from going anywhere. I have said if 100 people gather at any place, visit that place also," said Sidhu while replying to a question on objection raised by some Congress leaders over his rallies.

He said he will completely support party's Punjab in-charge Yadav.

Sidhu said he has no group. "I do not have any group. I have only one group which is three crore Punjabis living here and two crore abroad...I will fight for them."

Punjab Congress chief Warring also slammed the AAP government for booking party MLA Sukhpal Khaira in another case.

"It is a mockery of democracy. After bail from the high court, another case was slapped against Khaira," said Warring.

Khaira was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act a few days ago, but was arrested by Kapurthala police in another case.

