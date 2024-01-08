New Delhi, January 8: A man was dragged and stabbed multiple times, leading to his death, by five men in the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Monday. According to police, at 8.18 p.m. on Sunday, Samaypur Badli police station received a PCR call reporting a stabbing and physical assault at Bhagat Singh Park in Siraspur area. The initial investigation revealed a heated altercation involving Amandeep alias Kaali and five people.

"Amandeep, accompanied by his sisters Gurvinder and Jaswinder, had a confrontation with Mange, a 30-year-old running a loading and unloading business, along with his cousin Vijaypal alias Billu, 19, visiting from Punjab. Ravi, a 32-year-old driver, and Sagar, Ravi's neighbour, were also part of the dispute," said a senior police official. Delhi Shocker: 54-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Nephew Over Property Issue

Gurpreet, 24, brother of Amandeep, intervened during the altercation and tragically ended up being dragged and stabbed by the group of five, resulting in multiple wounds. "Gurpreet was rushed to BSA Hospital, Rohini, where he was declared brought dead," said the official. Following the incident, Ravi and Billu have been apprehended by the police. Delhi Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Two Men in Ranhola Area

"The crime team collected blood samples as crucial evidence from the scene. Gurpreet's post-mortem examination was conducted, and his body has been handed over to the family," said the official. The incident led to a tense atmosphere in the area initially, but the situation has since calmed down.