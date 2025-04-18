Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A car caught fire at the Kausthubham parking area in Tirumala on Friday, officials said.

The car belonged to devotees from Ongole, who were safely evacuated. Firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the blaze.

According to officials from the Fire Station Tirumala, the occupants noticed smoke, exited the vehicle, and alerted authorities. Firefighters swiftly controlled the flames, preventing further damage. A parked car, carrying people from Ongole, suddenly emitted smoke and burst into flames, completely destroying the vehicle.

According to authorities, there was no loss of life or injuries, providing a sense of relief.

Meanwhile, Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

