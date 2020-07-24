Amaravati, July 24 (PTI): Showing no signs of abating, the coronavirus spread continued at a virulent pace in Andhra Pradesh as a new record number of 8,147 cases were added in a day, pushing the states gross further up to 80,858 on Friday.

The state now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.

On the testing front, it crossed another milestone, as the number of samples examined crossed the 15 lakh mark.

The infection positivity rate shot up to 5.24 per cent while the recovery rate fell marginally to 49.39 per cent after touching 51.65 per cent on Thursday after higher discharges in the last two days.

The mortality rate remained at 1.15 per cent.

The infection spread appeared to be in an alarming proportion in East Godavari district where, for the second consecutive day, over 1,000 cases were reported.

With the addition of 1,029 fresh infections, East Godavari district now has a total of 11,067 Covid-19 cases of which 7,577 were still active.

In the last 24 hours, Anantapuramu district registered 984 new Covid-19 cases, Kurnool 914, Visakhapatnam 898 and West Godavari 807, according to the latest bulletin.

Guntur and Chittoor reported 703 and 630 respectively.

Also, the state saw 49 more coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours while 2,380 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

Of the fresh deaths, East Godavari district reported 11, Krishna nine, Kurnool eight, Srikakulam seven and West Godavari five.

Kurnool touched 150 in Covid-19 deaths, the highest in the state, followed by Krishna 133 and East Godavari 107. PTI

