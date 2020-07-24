New Delhi, July 24: Parts of Delhi and areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by light to moderate intensity rains on Friday evening, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall over parts of Delhi and over Nuh, Sohana, Manesar Farukhnagar and Noida between 5 pm and 7 pm. According to the weather agency, rainfall would continue till 9 pm. Partly Cloudy Skies Keep Mercury in Check in Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Ghaziabad (Indirapuram), many places of Delhi (Rohini, Bawana, Burari, Badili, Sangam Vihar, Akshardham, ITO, Lajpatnagar, Lodi road, Safdarjung, Rajiv Chowk) during the next two hours," the IMD said. Following the downpour, streets in the area around Palam Technical Airport were waterlogged. Manesar city in Haryana's Gurugram also witnessed rainfall.

The national capital had received spells of heavy monsoon showers on July 19, which threw traffic into disarray and led to the collapse of several shanties. Three people, including a child, died in rain-related incidents. The IMD has said widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Delhi Rains: Elderly Man Dies After Drowning Near Flooded Minto Bridge.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi. Therefore, the city will receive only light rainfall over the next two to three days. The axis of the monsoon will again start shifting northwards on July 27, leading to moderate to heavy rains in the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).