Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati Reddy celebrated Sankranti at the YSRCP camp office here on Saturday amid a festive rural spirit.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them well on the occasion.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Several Fall Ill After Having Food at Makar Sankranti Fair in Sidhi.

Reflecting the Sankranti opulence, the camp office premises was spruced up with flowered arches and traditional Muggulu.

The Chief Minister initiated the festivities by breaking customary coconut at Lord Ganesha temple. Vedic priests blessed them by reciting Vedic hymns and presenting them with new clothes, a release said.

Also Read | Pongal 2022 Greetings: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin Greet People on Pongal Eve.

The Chief Minister along with his wife attired in a traditional dress walked through the premises wishing the guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit a bonfire Bhogi Manta.

YSRCP leaders including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu were among the participants.

The Chief Minister and his wife performed Go-Puja (cow worship) at the Goshala by garlanding it. On the occasion, they offered Biksha to Hari dasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

They also inspected the replicas of the Village Secretariat, Government School, Village Clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram specially erected on the premises.

They also witnessed the dance drama of Srinivasa Kalyanam and listened to the popular numbers Gobbi Yello. Gobbi Yello is rendered by folk singer Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala by RRR fame singers Prakruti Reddy and Harinka Narayan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)