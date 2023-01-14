Chennai, January 14: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties extended their greetings to people of the state on the eve of harvest festival - Pongal on Saturday. Hailing Pongal as the pride of Tamil people, Ravi said the culture and tradition of the festival dates back to thousands of years. Happy Pongal 2023 Greetings, Wishes & Quotes: Send HD Images, Wallpapers With Festive Messages & WhatsApp Stickers To Celebrate the Multi-Day Harvest Festival.

"We celebrate our bravery on this day in the form of Jallikattu (bull taming) festival. Wherever we are on this harvest festival in every village, we pray by giving our thanks to the Sun god and goddesses and chant Pongalo Pongal and celebrate," he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

In his message, Stalin said his government announced the Pongal gift comprising one kg of raw rice, sugar and Rs 1,000 to all the ration card holders to celebrate the harvest festival in the state.

"Pongal festival should be celebrated as a samathuva pongal without any discrimination based on caste or religion. Let the special occasion overflow with joy and happiness," he said in an official release.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former CM, Edappadi K Palaniswami in his Pongal greetings said, "let farming prosper, let love and peace prevail in the lives of people." Deposed AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) also extended their greetings on the occasion.