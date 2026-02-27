East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a Deputy Tahsildar was murdered in an alleged honour killing in Vemulapalli village under Mandapeta mandal in East Godavari district.

The deceased has been identified as Polipalli Suryaprakash (41), who reportedly married Sandhya (40) in a love marriage at the Annavaram temple on Thursday. Sandhya is currently serving as a Deputy Tahsildar in Rayavaram.

Police sources said the woman's family members strongly opposed the marriage. Late last night, around 11:30 PM, the accused allegedly went to the groom's house in Dwarapudi village and attacked Suryaprakash with stones, inflicting severe injuries. He later succumbed to the attack.

Mandapeta Rural SI V Kishore, CI P Dora Raju, and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and registered a case of murder. East Zone DSP Vidya also inspected the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem examination. Police have arrested three persons, including the woman's brothers and another individual who allegedly assisted in the murder.

Mandapeta CI Doraraju said, "The accused attacked the victim with stones at his house late last night. The body has been sent for postmortem."

An investigation is underway, and three persons have been arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)

