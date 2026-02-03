Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gujarat Giants are facing Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 being played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and opted to bowl first in the must-win game. The winner will enter the tournament final.

After winning the toss, DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues said, "We would like to bowl first. It looks like a fresh surface, and any target appears chasable. Just control the controllables is the message to the team. Today is a new game; if any game matters the most, it is tonight. I want to win. Same team," as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "We were going to bat and just had a feeling they might want to bowl, and it worked out well. We want to be aggressive with the bat and take it on the powerplay. Nothing changes for us tonight. Looks very similar to the last couple of wickets. Assess conditions quickly and adapt on the run. Same team as the last time."

The winner of this match will clash with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the summit clash scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.

Delhi Capitals will try to enter the final for the fourth consecutive time. They have finished as runners-up in the last three seasons.

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

This is Gujarat Giants' second consecutive Eliminator, and this time, they will be hopeful to finish on the winning side and enter the final. (ANI)

