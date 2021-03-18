Amaravati(AP), Mar 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view of the recent upward trend in the contagion.

In an order, the Principal Secretary (Labour) B Udayalakshmi directed the managements to implement the Covid- 19 control measures "without any negligence or compromise" to safeguard their workforce from the pandemic.

"There is an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days in Andhra Pradesh.

In bigger organizations, the staff not related to production may be extended the option of work from home.

The managements of these organizations shall work out and declare a policy in this regard duly covering remote work option with full pay," Udayalakshmi said in the order.

Pregnant women, women with infants, employees with comorbidities and other health complications must also be allowed to work remotely with full pay.

The Principal Secretary said the organisations should take care of such employees health and safety and not lay off anyone.

She said physical conferences and meetings should be avoided and virtual meets should be organised.

Periodical disinfestation of the establishment premises, sanitization of vehicles being used for transportation of employees and workers, thermal scanning for the staff before entering the work premises should be necessarily carried out, the Principal Secretary added.

She asked the managements to take appropriate steps to get their employees and workers vaccinated against coronavirus in accordance with the government orders.

The senior official said legal action would be initiated against the employers, under the provisions of the Factories Act, in case of failure in complying with the government orders.

