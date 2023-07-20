Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government issued a Government Order (GO) on Thursday for initiating legal action against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for “making objectionable comments on the ward and village volunteers” at a public meeting in Eluru on July 9.

"We received a Government Order stating that Pavan Kalyan should be prosecuted...I'm telling you (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) if you arrest me nothing can happen. I'm ready to go to jail...How can courts protect Jagan? He is supporting the accused. I didn't blame volunteers and I blamed only the system. Personal data is important to each individual. I spoke to HM Amit Shah on personal data theft," says Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Personal Data theft via volunteer system

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Four Accused Arrested After Video of Women Being Paraded Naked Sparks Nationwide Outrage.

"The GO mentions that Pawan Kalyan used “Defamatory, Derogatory and Venomous" statements against the VillageA/r/ard Volunteer system and the State Government at Eluru on July 9, 2023, during his Varahi Vijaya Yatra," the Andhra Pradesh Government order read.

According to the order, "Jana Sena Political Party Chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan has made defamatory statements against the Gram Mard Volunteers and Volunteer system and State Government of A.P. stating that the Volunteers are the sole reason for the cause of missing 29,000 women according to NCRB data in Andhra Pradesh."

Also Read | Hong Kong Man Jailed for Insulting China’s National Anthem.

"He further alleged that mainly single women are being targeted and information is being collected in the name of welfare schemes and the same is forwarded to anti-social elements amounting to human trafficking," it stated.

Further alleged that the volunteer system/network developed by the AP Government is involved in human trafficking and also said that volunteers who got complete data of people targeted women with financial difficulties and pushed them into trafficking. Out of the 29,000 missing women, only 14,000 women were traced by the police and the remaining 16,000 women were untraced, it order read.

"Government after careful examination of the matter and in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 199 (4) (b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, hereby accord sanction to the concerned Public Prosecutor to make a complaint before the competent Court against the individual named Konidela Pawan Kalyan," the GO concluded.

Meanwhile, Pawan further alleged that all the data collected by volunteers was being shared with an office in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. Is this company owned by a person by YSRCP?

He further warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that "I am warning you Jagan that your downfall had started and your downfall will start with this volunteer system. I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this. Those who have done wrong must be punished.

Questioning Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan said that "If a government volunteer rapes a girl to whom should I complaint. Who is the head of the volunteer system? Is CM Jagan responsible for it?

Moreover, Kalyan compared CM Jagan with a snake and said, "Snake eats its own eggs. Similarly, Jagan can swallow anyone if he gets hungry."

"I will sacrifice my life for Andhra Pradesh people," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)