Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The second and final day of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) "Mahanadu" was obstructed by heavy rains and gusty wind in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

As per schedule "Mahanadu" programme started at 4 pm but soon after the rain the party workers and followers who reached the venue ran from the Mahanadu programme due to the rain.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six 'Saptarishi' Statues of 'Mahakal Lok' Collapse in Ujjain Due to Thunderstorm, Spark Off Political Slugfest (Watch Video).

Activists and followers of TDP reached Rajamundry from various parts of Andhra Pradesh to participate in the program.

On the occasion, Nara Lokesh on Sunday also spoke about the contributions made by former chief minister Late NT Rama Rao to Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Tripura: BSF Seizes 86 Myanmar Breed Cattle in Shiblong; Arrested 18 Indians.

Addressing the ongoing Mahanadu on the second and concluding day on Sunday, "It was the Late NT Rama Rao who introduced the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, mid-day meals and several other such schemes to the country. While NTR, who floated the Telugu Desam Party has history, Chandrababu Naidu has the calibre to run the State."

"It is Chandrababu Naidu who has created history by building the HiTech City in Hyderabad and clearly defined what is the development by encouraging several companies to set up their units in the State like Kia Motors, HCL and TCL. He also introduced several welfare schemes like Chandranna Bheema, Pelli Kanuka, loan waiver for farmers, Pasupu Kunkuma and many such schemes besides introducing Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor," he added.

TDP organised the Mahanadu programme on behalf of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary in Rajamahendravaram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)