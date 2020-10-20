Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 3,503 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 7,89,553.

Another 5,144 patients had recovered during the period, making it a total of 7,49,676 so far.

Also Read | After 99% Results, Delhi Govt School Students Set Another Performance Benchmark in JEE and NEET Exams, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state slid below the 11 per cent mark to 10.97 per cent after a total of 71,96,628 sample tests were conducted, at the rate of 1,34,768 per million population.

The latest bulletin said the gross coronavirus toll mounted to 6,481 after 28 more patients succumbed in the state.

Also Read | TRP Ratings Scam: CBI Registers Case to Probe Alleged Fraud Based on Complaint Filed in Uttar Pradesh.

West Godavari district went past the 80,000 overall cases mark, the second highest in the state after East Godavari that has so far reported 1.11 lakh cases.

However, only 3,670 cases are active in West Godavari and 5,994 in East Godavari, according to the bulletin.

Kurnool, which once was the state topper in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, now has the lowest number of 752 active cases.

It added just 48 new cases in 24 hours.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts too reported fresh cases in double digits at 94 and 93 respectively.

SPS Nellore (829) and Vizianagaram (990) are the other two districts in the state where the number of active cases now remained in three digits.

In 24 hours, Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam districts reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities each while Guntur saw three.PTI DBV SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)