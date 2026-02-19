Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): During the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Question Hour, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh responded to a question raised by BJP MLA Parthasarathi Valmiki, stating that the government is giving special focus to the backward Kurnool Parliamentary region.

Lokesh said his understanding of the region's backwardness came from his padayatra from Adoni to Mantralayam, where he personally observed the developmental gap compared to other constituencies. To address this imbalance, the government is offering additional industrial incentives to attract investments to Kurnool.

He added that in the recent District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, a higher number of teacher posts were sanctioned for the Kurnool district, but the teacher-student ratio still remains lower than in other regions. The government will soon announce another DSC and provide special focus to the constituency under the job calendar.

The minister also assured that seasonal hostels in the region will be fully funded and operated by the government to improve education and welfare support for students.

Earlier on February 6, Lokesh hailed the construction of a 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port, stating that it will unlock "new economic opportunities for our state."

Lokesh replied to Minister of Road Transport and Railways, Nitin Gadkari's post on X, on Thursday, informing the allocation of Rs 573.77 crore for the construction of the 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216 in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh thanked Nitin Gadkari for the project, underlining his leadership in building "world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future."

"Sir, A big thank you for this transformative support to Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and port-led growth. This 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port will help in boosting logistics efficiency and unlock new economic opportunities for our state. Grateful for your continued leadership in building world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future," Lokesh wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

