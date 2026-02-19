New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, being part of the 20 world leaders that were invited for the AI Impact Summit 2026, which is currently being conducted in the capital till February 20.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Read | Whirlpool Layoffs: Appliance Giant To Cut 341 Jobs at Iowa Refrigerator Plant as Part of Modernisation Drive.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India and the UAE are trusted partners who are working to advance AI.

In a post on X, he said, "A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the AI Impact Summit. MoS for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani received His Highness on arrival at the airport. India and the UAE are trusted partners in advanced technology working together to advance AI for a smarter and shared future."

Also Read | Yoon Suk Yeol, Former South Korean President, Receives Life Sentence for Imposing Martial Law.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2024124150177312812

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit being hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) andthe global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)