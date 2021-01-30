Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 129 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 7153,in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state also reported 147 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said.

With 41,003 tests, the total number conducted stood at nearly 1.31 croreso far in the state.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were at 8,87,720 while the recoveries stood at 8, 79,278, it said.

The state has 1289 active cases.

In 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 26, followed by Visakhapatnam and Guntur with 17 each.

