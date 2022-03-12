Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported a COVID-19 death on Saturday, the first after a gap of 10 days.

The death was reported from Vizianagaram district, which reported a virus-related fatality after several months.

With this, the death toll in AP rose to 14,730, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Besides, the state added 50 new cases to its COVID-19 tally, which has gone up to 23,18,801.

Also, 77 infected people got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 23,03,438.

The active caseload has now reduced to 633, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 12 fresh cases while four districts reported zero infections. The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each.

