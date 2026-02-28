New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched a morning nutrition program for young children in select government schools, partnering with Akshaya Patra, aimed to provide nutritious food to support kids' energy and studies.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "This morning nutrition program for young children is going to begin in Delhi. This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Akshaya Patra in some Delhi government schools to ensure that children receive nutritious food even when they leave home and reach school in the morning."

The morning nutrition program is built on the existing mid-day meal program and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision on nutrition.

"Nutrition is crucial for school-going children to channel their energy into their studies. The government has been providing mid-day meals for many years, but it is a very rewarding experience for us to realise this need for morning nutrition in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that nutrition is essential for every child... This is a wonderful initiative," Rekha Gupta added.

Earlier, in December 2025, the Delhi government rolled out the Atal Canteen scheme to provide a wholesome meal plate for just ₹5 to the people of the national capital. In the first phase, Atal Canteens have been opened at 45 locations across Delhi. On the inaugural day, meals were served free of cost to the general public.

According to the information, the inauguration of the Atal Canteen at Nehru Nagar was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood. On the occasion, the first Rs 5 meal token was issued by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also partook in the meal.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that while each meal costs the government around ₹30, it is being offered to the public as a wholesome meal plate for only Rs. 5. She said that through Atal Canteens, lakhs of people would receive affordable and nutritious food.

The government's objective is to ensure that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. She also mentioned that before the inauguration, she visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial and paid floral tributes.

People who visited the Atal Canteen expressed happiness, saying they never imagined that such a tasty and wholesome meal plate could be available for Rs 5. The meal includes dal, rice, vegetables, roti, and pickle. (ANI)

