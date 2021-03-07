Amaravati(AP), Mar 7 (PTI) The active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh stopped two short of 1,000 on Sunday as the state added 136 afresh, pushing the gross up to 8.90 lakh.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 58 patients got cured and one more succumbed to Covid-19, the latest bulletin said.

The total recoveries now touched 8,82,520 and deaths 7,174, it said.

Chittoor district once again reported the highest 49 fresh cases, taking its active caseload to 276.

It also reported one more death and now has the highest COVID-19 toll count of 853 in the state.

Guntur district added 15, Anantapuramu 14, Visakhapatnam 12, Kadapa and Krishna 11 new cases each in a day.

Krishna district crossed 49,000 total cases on Sunday and it now has 122 of them active.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state stood at 6.25 per cent after 1.42 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.66 lakh per million population.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)