Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,502 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,525 recoveries and 16 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday.

The state's COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,19,702 positives, 19,90,916 recoveries and 13,903 deaths so far.

A health department bulletin said the number of active cases stood at 14,883.

SPS Nellore district reported the highest with 260 fresh cases, Chittoor 208, East Godavari 191, Prakasam 152, West Godavari 146, Guntur 143, Krishna 129 and Kadapa 113 in 24 hours.

The remaining five districts added less than 70 new cases each.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna and West Godavari three each, East Godavari and Guntur two each, Kurnool and Prakasam one each in a day.

