Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Thousands of students and new voters took to the streets of Vijayawada on Saturday to celebrate the 15th National Voters Day.

The rally, flagged off by Lakshmi Sha, NTR District Collector, and attended by SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, commenced at Old GGH and concluded at Tummalapall Kalakshetram.

The event was part of the nationwide celebrations held annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This year's theme, "Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure," emphasized the importance of voting and encouraged newly eligible voters to enrol in the electoral rolls.

National Voters Day aims to promote inclusive and qualitative participation in the electoral process, particularly among young voters. The celebrations in Vijayawada reflected this goal, with thousands of enthusiastic participants showing their commitment to exercising their right to vote.

Similar events were held across the country, with various organizations and institutions promoting voter awareness and encouraging citizens to participate in the democratic process.

This year's celebration comes soon after the historic and successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the largest democratic exercise in the world. The Election Commission also celebrates 75 years of its dedicated service to the nation.

The event, celebrating the voters of the country again assumes a grand scale this year in light of the fact that India's total electorate is approaching the 100 crore mark. The electoral database now stands at 99.1 crore and counting. The electoral rolls bear a youthful and gender-balanced look with 21.7 crores young electors, in the 18-29 age group and a 6-point increase in Electoral Gender Ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025.

This Year's Theme "Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure" is a continuation of last year's theme emphasizing the importance of participation in the electoral process, and encouraging voters to take pride in exercising their franchise.

During the event, President Droupadi Murmu will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who demonstrated exemplary performance in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections. Special recognition will be given to initiatives that enhanced voter participation, such as innovative outreach campaigns, the use of technology for seamless election management, and efforts that made elections accessible to all. (ANI)

