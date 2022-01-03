Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) The Apna Dal (S) on Monday suspended party MLA R K Verma from its primary membership on charges of anti-party activities.

In a statement issued here, Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of the party and is effective immediately.

The Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in the state. The party's national president, Anupriya Patel, is a minister of state in the central government. It has nine MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

Verma won the assembly election in 2017 for the second time on a party ticket.

