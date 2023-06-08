New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Alleging "appeasement politics" in granting OBC status to communities in West Bengal, National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday said the state government should fix the "discrepancy" at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here, Ahir said out 179 OBC castes in West Bengal, 118 of them belonged to the Muslim community.

"Appeasement politics is behind granting OBC status to so many Muslim castes", the NCBC chief said.

Reservations must be based for the deserving, not for appeasement politics, Ahir said, adding he was not against OBC reservations for any community.

Ahir said OBC communities have been divided into two categories: category A and B. In category A, more number of backward castes are listed, 90 per cent of which are Muslim castes, the NCBC chief claimed. In category B, which has less benefits, 90 per cent of them are Hindu castes, he added.

"The matter has been reviewed and the discrepancy has been conveyed to the state government," Ahir said.

Ahir said different states have asked for reservation of different communities under the OBC category and the commission is looking at their requests.

"Telangana has asked for inclusion of 40 communities in OBC category. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana has also sought inclusion of some communities in OBC category," Ahir said.

The NCBC chief also said that OBC reservations were not being implemented correctly in Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar -- states with non-BJP governments.

Ahir said there are seven districts in Rajasthan which does not give any reservation to the OBCs.

He also said Punjab, which has 25 per cent reservation for the OBCs, was just granting 12 per cent to the community. "We raised the issue with the state and they have agreed to give 7 per cent more reservation," he added.

"In Bihar too, there were issues related to Kurmi community which we are resolving," the NCBC chief said.

