New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of Manoj Singh Rawat as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He is the first officer from the cadre to be promoted to this rank.

An ITBP cadre officer of the 1986 batch, Rawat has vast field and training experience acquired both in India and abroad. (ANI)

