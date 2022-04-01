Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) The state government has given approval to 210 Budget announcements till date which will be implemented from April 1, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

"State government has given approval to 210 budget announcements till date. Benefits of all major announcements made in the Budget will be available to people of the state from April 1," Gehlot said.

According to the one of the measures announced, 50 units of free electricity will be provided to those consuming 100 units of electricity per month.

All domestic consumers will be given a grant of Rs 3 per unit up to 150 units, and a grant of Rs 2 per unit from 150 to 300 units. The measure stands to benefit 1.18 crore families of the state, according to the government.

The government also announced increasing the sum insured per family under Chiranjeevi Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, benefitting 1.34 crore families.

Also, OPD and IPD will be made free of cost in all government hospitals of the state.

The scheme will be implemented on a trial basis for a month, and will be fully implemented from May 1, Gehlot said.

In the MGNREGA scheme, instead of 100 days, 125 days of employment will be provided.

Under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Sambal Yojana, the subsidy on milk to the cattle owners will increase from Rs 2 per litre to Rs 5 per litre. This will benefit 5 lakh milk producers.

Gehlot said that with the implementation of OPS, 10 per cent deduction of NPS will stop from the salary of government employees appointed after January 1, 2004.

Also, cashless, unlimited medical facility will be available to these employees and their families instead of up to Rs 5 lakh, the earlier limit. This will benefit 5 lakh employees and their families.

Increased honorarium for health workers, financial assistance on birth of second child, free coaching for students, increased assistance to orphans, increased honorarium for folk artists, are among the other major benefits.

