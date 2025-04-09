Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs; Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Tuesday inaugurated a new Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

This is the state's second passport office, with the first one located in Vishakhapatnam.

The newly introduced facility is poised to significantly streamline passport application processing, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

The new RPO will cater to passport applicants from 15 districts of the Central, Southern Coastal, and Rayalaseema regions and will offer jurisdiction to two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Vijayawada and Tirupati and 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Anantapur, Bapatla, Chittoor, Gudiwada, Guntur, Hindupur, Kurnool, Nandyala, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Railway Kodur, and YSR (Kadapa).

Singh also inaugurated the newly renovated Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Vijayawada, which has expanded its capacity to over 1,000 applications per day.

The event was attended by Kesineni Sivanath, the Vijayawada MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, among other dignitaries.

Passport Seva Project (PSP), under the Ministry of External Affairs, is a part of the National e-Governance Plan. This high-impact, citizen-centric, e-governance initiative aims to provide faster, transparent and convenient passport services. (ANI)

