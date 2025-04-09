Mumbai, April 9: The month of April 2025 has already begun, with today being the 9th day of the fourth month of the year. This month, banks will remain closed for a period of 10 days due to Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and specific public holidays, including Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti. While Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the greatest preacher of Jainism, Ambedar Jayanti will observe the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Are Banks Open on Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti?

That said, people are wondering if Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti are holidays and whether banks will remain open or closed on Thursday, April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti and Monday, April 14, for Ambedkar Jayanti. As per RBI's official bank holiday list for April 2025, banks will remain closed on April 10 and April 14 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti, respectively. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

On April 10, banks will remain closed in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana, for Mahavir Jayanti (the Birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir). Similarly, banks will stay shut for business in many states on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti, a day that observes the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Is Share Market Open on Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti?

Besides banks, the stock market will also remain closed for business on Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti. The other days when banks will remain closed in April 2025 include all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, April 18 for Good Friday and April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).