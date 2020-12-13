Banka (Bihar) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the archaeological site, discovered on the bank of Chanan river in Amarpur area of Banka district, might emerge as a place of interest for the entire world.

The Chief Minister visited the archaeological site in Banka district on Saturday.

Also Read | 2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Says India Will Never Forget the Cowardly Attack, Recalls Valour of Those Who Lost Their Lives.

"When I heard about the discovery of the site, I had a gut feeling that it might be of the period of Buddha. Later, I came to know that it was about 2,600 years old. I feel once the excavation is complete, the site will emerge as a place of interest for not just people of the state or the country, but the entire world," Kumar said while talking to the media after his visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)