New Delhi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the brutal attack on the Parliament in the year 2001 and paid tributes to people who lost their lives in the incident. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and recalled the bravery and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting the Parliament. He said people of India will be always thankful to them. "We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them", the Prime Minister tweeted.

An official statement on Friday informed that a function to pay floral tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament will be held at the Parliament House today. According to officials, the function will be held on December 13 at 10:30 am. Amit Shah Says New Parliament Building Will Be a Symbol of Self-Reliant India.

Here's the tweet:

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

19 years ago, i.e. on December 13, 2001, several terrorists belonging to terror outfits the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire. As many as nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the terror attack. All five terrorists were killed by security forces. This attack on the Parliament in the year 2001 led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

