Hubli (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah has stooped to such a low level that he does not want to acknowledge or appreciate India's achievement of inoculating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

This comes after Siddaramaiah, former chief minister of Karnataka, slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked why its leaders were celebrating it as an achievement when only about 21 per cent people have been fully vaccinated.

"Of total 700 crore vaccines that have been provided worldwide, India alone has provided more than 100 crore. 31 per cent of people received a second dose of vaccine in India. If they do not want to acknowledge the achievement of India, are you proud of India or not, I am asking Siddaramaiah?" the Union Minister questioned while speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

"'1 billion doses sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Crore people out of 139 Crore are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21 per cent are fully vaccinated. What are BJP leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21 per cent of the population?" Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Joshi further claimed that in many developed countries, people are not coming forth to take their vaccine doses. "However, here our leaders and medical fraternity created awareness among people because of which people are coming and taking vaccines. Indigenous manufacturing of the vaccines is also a big achievement," said Joshi.

"Is it not the achievement of India?" he questioned.

On October 21, India achieved the landmark target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

