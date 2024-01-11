Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) The state government on Thursday decided to declare the area around the site identified in Haldwani for relocating the Uttarakhand High Court as a "freeze zone".

The decision was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to prevent irregular and unauthorised construction around the high court, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

To stop irregular and unauthorised construction near the identified area, the Cabinet has decided to declare the area around it as a "freeze zone", he said.

More than 26 hectares of land in the Gaulapar area of Haldwani has been selected for relocating the high court which is situated at present in Nainital.

In view of Nainital's adverse geographical conditions and the increasing pressure on the town because of its popularity countrywide as a tourist destination, it has been decided to shift the high court to Haldwani.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to a proposal to provide a guarantee to the state's cooperative and public sector sugar mills on taking loans from banks for the crushing season 2023-24.

It was decided to provide a total guarantee of Rs 409.47 crore for Doiwala, Kichha, Nadehi and Bajpur sugar mills.

As part of the Kedarpuri reconstruction project -- a "dream project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- an 'Om' sculpture made of brass has been put up at the Himalayan temple's arrival plaza. To maintain uniformity, the Cabinet gave its approval to assigning the construction of its pedestal to a Vadodara-based firm, the official said.

The Cabinet also approved the work related to the Haridwar and Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project to be undertaken by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board, Sandhu said.

