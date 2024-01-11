Noida, January 11: A momo vendor in Delhi’s Shahdara area stabbed a customer who asked for more chutney, sparking a police hunt for the assailant. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Vishwas Nagar, where the victim had gone to enjoy some momos. When the vendor denied a request for extra chutney, an argument erupted between the two, which soon escalated into a stabbing. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to a report piblished by India Today, Sandeep (34) had gone to relish upon momos in Shahdara. He requested extra chutney from the vendor, Vikas, who denied his request. This led to a heated argument between the two, which turned violent when Vikas attacked Sandeep with a knife and ran away. Sandeep sustained two stab wounds on his face and was taken to a hospital by the bystanders. He is said to be out of danger. Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabbed Multiple Times by Three Boys in Dayalpur Area, Dies.

What Actions Are Police Taking?

The police have filed a case of attempted murder against Vikas and are looking for him. They are also trying to identify and locate his accomplices based on the claims of the locals. Two teams were conducting raids at his possible hideouts to nab him, the police said. Delhi Shocker: Two Minors Open Fire Inside Businessman's House in Burari, Held From Haryana's Sonipat (Watch Video).

On December 17 last year, a 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death after his shoulder touched the assailants in the Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka. The teenager was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot after knifing the victim. The police started an investigation as soon as getting alerted. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

