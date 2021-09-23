New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The area under organic farming and agro-forestry in the Ganga basin region has increased from 23,840 hectares to 1,03,780 hectares, the National Mission for Clean Ganga said on Thursday.

The information was shared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in a meeting of the Empowered Task Force on Wednesday, which was chaired by Minister of State in Jal Shakti ministry Bishweswar Tudu.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

The Empowered Task Force comprises several central ministries, departments and state governments for ensuring better coordination and convergence among agencies for holistic rejuvenation of River Ganga and its basin, a statement said.

The ministries and states provided updates on recent developments and also mapped out their future plans, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

“Among the central ministries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare informed that total area under organic farming and agro-forestry increased from 23,840 hectares (Ha) to 1,03,780 hectares,” the Jal Shakti ministry said.

Out of this, the land for organic farming in Uttarakhand is 50,840 Ha, Uttar Pradesh 42,180 Ha, Bihar 16,060 Ha and Jharkhand is 4,540 Ha in the Ganga basin region.

The idea behind this is to avoid pesticides flowing into the river, an official of the NMCG said.

The agriculture ministry is also working to ensure that shifting to organic farming boosts farmers' income, and improves water use and crop diversification. States are also using Namami Gange brand for organic farm produce along the Ganga, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism stated that Ganga Museum in Haridwar is now operational, while the one in Rishikesh is ready for inauguration and another museum in Patna has been sanctioned.

The ministry is also working on developing tourist circuits along the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Bihar. A report on architectural, cultural and natural mapping for 38 districts has also been submitted, the statement said.

Among the states, Bihar has committed to promote production and marketing of organic products under their 'State Organic Mission'. Uttar Pradesh is working on promoting organic plantation in urban areas and developing mandis (outlets) in urban residential colonies to encourage people to buy organic products, it said.

Uttarakhand has started 20 big and 410 small outlets to promote organic products along Char Dham yatra, while the Jharkhand government has initiated 'organic farming authority of Jharkhand' to promote organic farming in the state especially along the Ganga.

West Bengal has started a massive plantation drive in the Sunderban area. About 15 crore trees will be planted in three districts covering 10,000 acres of land under the drive, the statement added.

Addressing the meeting, Tudu said Namami Gange is not only a programme for cleaning the Ganga, but an initiative to bring collective consciousness among masses.

Hence, all the central and state ministries will have to come together under one umbrella to make Ganga “Aviral and Nirmal”, he said.

In a related development, the NMCG said Trimble Group's Trimble Mobility Solutions India Private Limited (TMSIP) has contributed Rs 42.8 lakh towards the Clean Ganga Fund.

Many individuals, companies, PSUs and religious trusts have contributed to the Clean Ganga Fund in the past few years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)