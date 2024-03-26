Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI): BJP leader Arjun Modhwadia thanked the BJP for giving him the ticket from the Porbandar seat for Gujarat assembly by-elections.

He thanked the BJP saying, "I would like to thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of a developed India, will be accompanied by a resolution of Viksit Gujarat, and as a worker of the BJP, I will strive to work for both resolutions".

Earlier this month, Modhwadia resigned from the Congress party by saying that the leadership's decision to not to attend the Pran Prathishtha ceremony at Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments of many people.

While joining BJP earlier he said "The country got such a leader in the form of Modi ji, just like Sardar Saheb and Gandhiji. Similarly, Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are running the government. Today Congress' communication with the public has broken, there is no hope, at this time I have joined BJP to participate in Modi ji's dream of a developed India. I am ready to work with double strength". (ANI)

