New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, paving the way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.

Additionally, the law minister is likely to introduce Bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.

These bills seek to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry for simultaneous elections.

The Union Cabinet had, in September, accepted the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The committee's report outlined the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases: holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections. The panel also recommended a common electoral roll for all elections.

Several INDIA bloc parties have opposed the bill, while BJP-led NDA alliance parties have welcomed it, claiming that it would save time, reduce election costs, and streamline the electoral process nationwide.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh raised concerns about the bill's practicality. He said, "If a state government falls in six months or loses its majority, will the state have to remain without a government for the rest of the 4.5 years? Elections cannot be postponed for more than six months in any state. If 'One Nation, One Election' is introduced and a government in a state falls within six months, or a no-confidence motion is passed, will we remain without a government for 4.5 years? This is not possible in this country. Earlier, governments used to complete their full term of five years, but today some governments fall in 2.5 years and some in three years."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that the bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), arguing that it undermines democracy. "The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on 'One Nation, One Election,' stating that we oppose the bill," Ramesh told ANI.

On December 12, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet's decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy. (ANI)

