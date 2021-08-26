Leh, Aug 26 (PTI) The armed forces would not let political turmoil in any other country affect India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday in a reference to the crisis in Afghanistan

In an apparent reference to China, Birla, who is on a three-day visit to Ladakh, said the “expansionist approach” of a few countries results in border disputes and asserted that India always propagates peace and works for strengthening democratic setup in other nations.

Also Read | Mysuru Gangrape Case: Accused Made Video and Demanded Money, Absconding.

The Lok Sabha speaker is on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of the 'parliamentary outreach programme for empowerment of panchayati raj institutions'.

Birla said he is visiting the two Union Territories to strengthen the panchayati raj system and democratic institutions.

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave Not Yet Over, Celebrate Festivals with Caution: Govt.

Asked about recent political crisis in Afghanistan, Birla said India favours democratic system flourishing in all countries.

"India has always propagated peace and worked for strengthening democracies across the world… We have full faith in our armed forces that they wouldn't let political turmoil in any other country (Afghanistan) affect India," Birla told PTI.

On the recent tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Birla said, Ladakh region is the land of Buddha who preached peace and harmony and that is what India also propagates.

"Here from Leh, the land of Buddha, we only want to send the message of peace and harmony. India has always opposed cross-border terrorism and expansionism. But it is the expansionist approach of few countries which led to disputes at borders," Birla said.

He further said India is capable of safeguarding its borders and people.

Birla said in the current times, he hopes that all countries will come together and make an action plan to end terrorism by strengthening the democratic system.

Talking about Ladakh, Birla said the region should be developed according to the expectations of the people and its geographical location.

The region has the potential to emerge as one of the most sought-after international tourist destination, Birla said, adding Ladakh's infrastructure is being developed at a very fast pace.

Birla is scheduled to visit far-flung areas of Ladakh including Pangaong Lake and Nubra Valley. He will also visit Pahalgaon and Srinagar and interact with panchayat leaders from all these places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)