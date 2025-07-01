Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly looted gold ornaments from a jewellery store and assaulted its owner in Pune on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery took place in the Wadgaon Budruk area of the city around 1.30 pm, an official said.

Also Read | Was Cockroach Really Found in Srisailam Temple Laddu? Andhra Pradesh Government Fact-Checks Fake Video Going Viral.

He said two armed men entered the shop while the third accused waited outside on a motorcycle.

According to the shop owner, Mangal Ghadge (55), the men brandished a sharp weapon and a pistol-like object in their hands, and they broke the glass showcase and decamped with 58 gm of gold ornaments, the official said.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

He said the owner claimed that the duo assaulted her when she tried to intervene.

"We have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the robbers," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)