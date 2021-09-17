Pulwama, September 17: In a joint search operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have recovered arms and ammunition including four pistols at Telangam village in Pulwama district. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

